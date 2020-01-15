Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 88.52% from the stock’s previous close.

LON CAL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 244 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.17.

In related news, insider Laura Whyte acquired 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86). Also, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of Capital & Regional stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

