Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.64 ($1.35).

TLW stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The firm has a market cap of $872.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.63.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

