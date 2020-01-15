PeepCoin (PCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $214,705.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 122,021,471,895 coins and its circulating supply is 82,821,471,895 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

