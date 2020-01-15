Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and WEX. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $41,507.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.03681275 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004505 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00622250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,907,944 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, WEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.