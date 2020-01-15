Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, WEX and Cryptopia. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $45,463.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.03856601 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00611171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,907,532 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, WEX, Trade By Trade, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

