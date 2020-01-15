Peerguess 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $10,491.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerguess token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerguess alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Peerguess Profile

Peerguess’ launch date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com.

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.