Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Hits $960,460.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $960,460.00 and approximately $203,281.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

