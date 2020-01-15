PegNet (PEG) Trading Down 37.3% This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $38,449.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,048,210,776 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

