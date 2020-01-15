Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after buying an additional 2,427,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,532,000 after buying an additional 2,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after buying an additional 765,477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,679,000 after buying an additional 523,976 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.34%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.