Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.30.

PPL traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.13. 545,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$43.76 and a one year high of C$51.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

