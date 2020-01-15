Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.