Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 111,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.