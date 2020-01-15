Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,196,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

