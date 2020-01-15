Penta Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. Penta has a market cap of $1.45 million and $90,223.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

