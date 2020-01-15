Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 764,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

