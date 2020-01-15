Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $55,364.00 and $18,114.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

