pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $48,470.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

