PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

