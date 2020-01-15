PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

