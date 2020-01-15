Perdoceo Education (PRDO) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 17.86 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 21.32

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Perdoceo Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.10% -26.88% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 324 1018 1116 49 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Perdoceo Education’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

