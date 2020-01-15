Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $145.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Perficient posted sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $565.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.20 million to $566.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $629.52 million, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $644.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Perficient has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Perficient by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.