Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 238,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

