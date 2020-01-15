PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,127 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI stock opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

