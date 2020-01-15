Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,807 ($36.92). 1,859,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.