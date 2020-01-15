Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 35.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Petmed Express by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Petmed Express by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 44,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.62. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

