PetroDollar Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

XPD is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.