PetroDollar Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. PetroDollar has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $69.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar Profile

XPD is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

