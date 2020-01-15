Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.50).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.78.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.