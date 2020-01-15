PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

