PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $130.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

