Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

PFE stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

