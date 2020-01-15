Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after buying an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

