Phantasma (SOUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $522,647.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $522,647.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

