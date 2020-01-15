Phantomx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $2,126.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.01409506 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.