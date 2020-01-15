PHI Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,226.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $274,184.00 and approximately $11,226.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.