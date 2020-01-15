Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

