Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $144,075.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01854083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.03686003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00645720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00728516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00086974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00583126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,169,136,410 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

