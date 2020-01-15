Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,615. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

