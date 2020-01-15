PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Reaches $710,198.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $710,198.00 and $46,535.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens.

PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

