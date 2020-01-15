Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 244,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,988. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

