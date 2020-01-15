Pillar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $871.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $871.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

