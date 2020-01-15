Pinkcoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $548,372.00 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000672 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,907,041 coins and its circulating supply is 414,646,605 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

