Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.45.

PL traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,983. Pinnacle Renewable has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.75 million and a P/E ratio of 178.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

