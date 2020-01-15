Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 43,351 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 6.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.46% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $115,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.37. 389,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

