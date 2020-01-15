Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

PXD opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 161,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

