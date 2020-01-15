Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.37.

LULU stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $138.51 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

