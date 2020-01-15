Piper Sandler Comments on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

