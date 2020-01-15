Piper Sandler Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

