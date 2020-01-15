Piper Sandler Downgrades Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Neutral

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

