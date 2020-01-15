Piper Sandler Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

